Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.02, approximately 16,554 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.45.

About Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.