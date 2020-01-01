Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$64.65 and last traded at C$64.65, approximately 848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

