Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.01 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), approximately 444,775 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 666,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.13.

About Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

