Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.01 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.71), approximately 444,775 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 666,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.13.

About Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Japara Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japara Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report