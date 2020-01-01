Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.27 ($2.32) and last traded at A$3.25 ($2.30), approximately 6,953,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.22 ($2.28).

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Raleigh Finlayson sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

