Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.27 ($2.32) and last traded at A$3.25 ($2.30), approximately 6,953,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.22 ($2.28).

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Raleigh Finlayson 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile (ASX:SAR)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report