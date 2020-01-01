OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Shares Down 3.7%

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.30, 103,920 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 240,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OHR Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.56% of OHR Pharmaceutical worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

