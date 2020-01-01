ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, approximately 4,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report