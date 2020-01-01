ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Trading Down 1.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, approximately 4,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

