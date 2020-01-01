UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), approximately 17,549,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 70,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

