Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Geox SpA (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,265% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

About Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

