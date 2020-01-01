Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Geox SpA (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,265% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

About Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report