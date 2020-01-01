TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Up 2%

Shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10, 1,055 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TSINGTAO BREWER/S will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

