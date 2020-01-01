LPA Group (LON:LPA) Trading Up 1.8%

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), approximately 5,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of LPA Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.74.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

