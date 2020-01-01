ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Trading Up 7.6%

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 134,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

