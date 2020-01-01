Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.84), 180 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.83).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.00%.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

