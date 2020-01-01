S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

STBA opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.64. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 78,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

