Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SLGL opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

