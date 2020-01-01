Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.38. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.