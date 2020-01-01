Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to report $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

