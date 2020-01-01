$49.29 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $49.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.54 million and the highest is $50.27 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $209.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.71 million to $210.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.46 million, with estimates ranging from $180.31 million to $215.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.
Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.
