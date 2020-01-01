$49.29 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $49.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.54 million and the highest is $50.27 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $209.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.71 million to $210.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.46 million, with estimates ranging from $180.31 million to $215.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

