Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $197.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Employers posted sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $789.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.10 million to $790.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.25 million, with estimates ranging from $745.10 million to $785.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Employers by 138.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Employers by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Employers by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Employers by 13.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

