Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $268.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.50 million. WillScot posted sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 258.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 517,752 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter worth $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Duke Energy Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion
Duke Energy Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion
$49.29 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc This Quarter
$49.29 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.02 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.02 Million
Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million
Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million
$581.17 Million in Sales Expected for null This Quarter
$581.17 Million in Sales Expected for null This Quarter
$800.28 Million in Sales Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH This Quarter
$800.28 Million in Sales Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report