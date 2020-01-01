Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 1st (AAD, ADS, CEC1, COK, ENGI, HEN3, ISP, JE, NESN, NKE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 1st:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.35 ($2.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.68 ($3.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 118 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $112.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $97.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $120.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €96.00 ($111.63) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

