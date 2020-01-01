Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAFE. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.46. Safehold has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $43.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $770,784.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 133,261 shares of company stock worth $4,562,796 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Safehold by 918.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

