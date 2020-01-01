Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.31.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
