Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

