BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.09.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

