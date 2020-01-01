Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ APLT opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

