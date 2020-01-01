Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

In other news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.