PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POL. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

POL opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

