Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.