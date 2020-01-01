WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WPP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

