Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ARCE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ARCE opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $2,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 95.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 38.5% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

