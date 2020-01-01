Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $735,175.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.