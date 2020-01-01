Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

