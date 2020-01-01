NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.74.

NVDA opened at $235.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,504,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

