KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry year to date. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KBH. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $37.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $7,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

