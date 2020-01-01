Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:SKKY) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, 1,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products in Canada and internationally. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; and data mirroring.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.