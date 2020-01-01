Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Trading 42.7% Higher

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)’s stock price traded up 42.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 20,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.