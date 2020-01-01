NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Stock Price Down 46.3%

Shares of NoFire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) dropped 46.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 47,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 16,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

