Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.70

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 61296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

