Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.46

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.46 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 8288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

