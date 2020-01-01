Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.46

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.46 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 8288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.
CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.
In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
