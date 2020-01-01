Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,680 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 587% compared to the average volume of 1,264 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Match Group has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

