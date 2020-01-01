Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 830 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 992% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.