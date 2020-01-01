Patterson Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 717 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 939% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,803,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 794,057 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,905,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

