Garmin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 158 put options.

GRMN opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,210,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $3,324,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Garmin by 62.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

