Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.61

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 13150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

