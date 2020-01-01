Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 128,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 31,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

