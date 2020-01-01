Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $2.95. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 13,462 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MREO. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

