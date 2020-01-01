Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $2.95. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 13,462 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MREO. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skkynet Cloud Systems Shares Down 2.9%
Skkynet Cloud Systems Shares Down 2.9%
Rambler Metals and Mining Trading 42.7% Higher
Rambler Metals and Mining Trading 42.7% Higher
NoFire Technologies Stock Price Down 46.3%
NoFire Technologies Stock Price Down 46.3%
Accel Entertainment Hits New 1-Year High at $12.70
Accel Entertainment Hits New 1-Year High at $12.70
Churchill Downs Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.46
Churchill Downs Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.46
Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report