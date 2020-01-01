BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.38, approximately 60,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,520,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $590.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 103,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $514,538.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,557.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,286,967 shares of company stock worth $38,366,779. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,038 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 212,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 236,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.