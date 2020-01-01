OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.35. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,683,516 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $367.02 million and a PE ratio of 40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.