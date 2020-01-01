Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.23. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 94,780 shares changing hands.

PTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

