Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

NSSC stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

