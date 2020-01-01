Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Down 5.9%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 69,941 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,990,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 608,917 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

